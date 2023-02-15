WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
road rage

Man shot in leg during road rage incident on Katy Freeway at SH-99, deputies say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 3:09PM
Man shot in leg during road rage incident on Katy Fwy, deputies say
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators didn't say if they know who the shooter was or if any arrests had been made. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot during a fit of road rage along the I-10 Katy Freeway on Tuesday night, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the SH-99 Grand Parkway.

Deputies said the man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Investigators didn't say if they know who the shooter is or if any arrests had been made.

ABC13 is working to gather more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW