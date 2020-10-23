1 person shot in road rage incident at US-59 and Highway 288

Patrol units are currently at the scene of a shooting located at US59IB @ SH288IB in regards to a male complainant who was shot and transported to an local hospital by HFD. Major Assaults notified. #HouNews



CC2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning near Highway 59 inbound at the SH-288 exit ramp.Houston police say a call came in as a road rage shooting around 9:30 a.m.The person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.Authorities told ABC13 they have at least one person detained.HPD's Vehicular Crimes investigators are on the scene.