1 person shot in road rage incident at US-59 and Highway 288

Houston police say a call came in as a road rage shooting around 9:30 a.m.
The person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.
Authorities told ABC13 they have at least one person detained.
HPD's Vehicular Crimes investigators are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page shortly for updates.
Patrol units are currently at the scene of a shooting located at US59IB @ SH288IB in regards to a male complainant who was shot and transported to an local hospital by HFD. Major Assaults notified. #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2020
CC2
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.