1 person shot in road rage incident at US-59 and Highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning near Highway 59 inbound at the SH-288 exit ramp.

Houston police say a call came in as a road rage shooting around 9:30 a.m.

The person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

Authorities told ABC13 they have at least one person detained.

HPD's Vehicular Crimes investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page shortly for updates.



