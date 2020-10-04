Innocent man shot in southwest Houston road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent man was shot in the neck by a stray bullet after an apparent road rage incident in southwest Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Forum Park near Spring Branch.

The victim was at his home and had gone outside to meet with a friend when he was struck, police said.

A pickup truck and a Nissan sedan passing by were involved in a chase. Investigators said the pickup forced the Nissan onto a sidewalk before the shooting happened.

Someone in the Nissan began shooting at the pickup. The victim was hit by one of the stray bullets, police said.

Both vehicles took off from the scene.

The victim was expected to survive.
