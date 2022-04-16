road rage

Police searching for man accused of shooting rifle at couple's car on the Katy Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man after he allegedly shot at a couple driving on the Katy Freeway Service Road.

On March 19, a woman said she and her husband were driving westbound near the 1400 block of West Grand Parkway North when they passed a man in a white Ford Fusion driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic.

The couple was exiting the Grand Parkway northbound exit when the Ford Fusion pulled up next to them to the side of them and appeared to be angry, deputies said.

The husband, an army veteran, told investigators he heard something strike the car when a window shattered. That was when he said he realized they were being shot at.

He told authorities that the suspect pointed a rifle out of the passenger side window.

The wife took a photo of the suspect's car and called 911. They pulled into a parking lot near the Morton Road exit and noticed several bullet holes in their vehicle, according to police.

Investigators found the white 2015 Ford Fusion was registered to a Hispanic man from Sugar Land.

The couple told investigators the suspect is a white man when asked about his description.

Investigators found that same Ford Fusion, with the Texas license plate HVM-0905, damaged another victim's windshield on Feb. 24.
