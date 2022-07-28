Bond set for man and woman charged in road rage shooting caught on video in N. Harris County

Benjamin Greene and Nazly Ortiz were caught on video in a road rage incident in which Ortiz shot at a vehicle with a child inside.

The judge did not set their bail, instead leaving that decision to another judge. The couple has been in Houston for two years, and the woman is from Colombia.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bonds have been set for the man and woman who were caught on camera in the middle of a road rage incident in north Harris County.

Nazly Ortiz and Benjamin Greene were captured on cellphone video in a shocking road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Ortiz was given a $300,000 bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Under bond conditions, Ortiz will not have any contact with the victim. The state also requests that Ortiz not possess firearms, ammunition or other weapons. She will also undergo drug testing and is prohibited from driving.

Meanwhile, Greene received a $150,000 bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The state requested that Greene have no contact with the victim and that he not possess any weapons or ammunition.

The incident happened Tuesday on I-45 and Parramatta, near FM 1960. The couple got into some sort of road rage fight with another car that had an adult and a 2-year-old child inside, investigators said.

When both cars came to a stop, Greene allegedly got out and assaulted the victim, and Ortiz was captured on cellphone video firing two shots at the victim with a handgun as he drove off.

They were arrested shortly after the incident and went before a judge on Wednesday, where Ortiz reportedly claimed the shooting incident happened during the morning rush hour, and that she feared for her safety after the victim allegedly almost hit them with his car.

Despite the bonds being set, at last check, records showed Greene and Ortiz were still in jail.