Officer-involved road rage incident leads to shooting on SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty HISD officer and a man were involved in a road rage incident that lead to a shooting Saturday night, police said.It happened on the Southwest Freeway around 10 p.m.No one was hurt during the shooting, according to police.Officials said the suspect was tailgating the officer and when they pulled over, they started arguing. The suspect grabbed the officer's weapon and it went off."The officer attempted to handcuff him, but the suspect grabbed his handcuffs and threw them over the retaining wall," said a police officer at the scene.HPD arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect. He is facing DWI charges.