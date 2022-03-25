road rage

Man shot in abdomen during what police say may be road rage in SW Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in stomach while driving in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was shot in the stomach in what may have been a road rage incident late Thursday night in southwest Houston.

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 12600 block of Bissonnet and Dairy Ashford, where police say the driver, 21, was involved in some sort of argument.

It's unclear where that initial dispute happened, but at some point, another person opened fire on the driver, shooting at his vehicle four to five times.

He was shot in the upper abdomen, but managed to pull into a nearby Walgreens parking lot to call for help.

The driver underwent surgery around 1 a.m., and is expected to survive.

Police don't have any information on who the shooter could be at this time.

Investigators said the only witness appears to be a homeless man who was in the parking lot and heard gunshots down the street.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shotroad rage
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Family of 13-year-old killed while driving on North Loop wants answers
UH researchers looking into what's causing road rage
13-year-old shot and killed while driving on the North Loop
Man jumps on windshield in bizarre road rage fight that escalated
TOP STORIES
Alvin family hopes for the best after mom's permanent visa was denied
Aldine ISD school bus involved in crash along North Beltway
Family dispute leads to shooting, chase and school lockdown
Pollen and pollution problems possible Friday
Sugar Land PD says drunk driver caused crash that put officer in ICU
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Houston woman describes communicating with disabled sister in Ukraine
Show More
Houston's a hot spot for personal data sold online, experts say
Go fly a kite at this festival in Hermann Park this weekend
Port Neches school faces backlash following Disney performance
Houston's housing market shows record low availability
HPD releases photos of suspects wanted in drive-by shooting of teen
More TOP STORIES News