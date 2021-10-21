Man involved in road rage wanted by deputies after intense confrontation on the highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Man involved in road rage wanted by deputies after confrontation on the highway, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to get erratic drivers off the streets as the number of road rage incidents continues to sky-rocket across the Houston area.

Deputies are now searching for a man who became unhinged while driving on the North Freeway near Kuykendahl last Friday.

The entire incident was caught on a dashcam.

According to deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, a man driving a silver Saturn SUV caused chaos when he swerved in front of a delivery truck in the second lane of the highway as moving traffic continued.

That driver then slammed on his brakes and parked his car on the highway before he got out to confront the delivery man.

When the delivery driver was forced to make a complete stop, the driver of the Saturn approached his truck door, opened it, and started punching the man.

It is unclear which company the delivery truck driver works for.

Deputies are asking anyone who may know the aggressor in the incident to contact Harris County Constable Pct. 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncarhighwaysdelivery serviceroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Someone was behind wheel of Tesla that crashed in Spring, NTSB says
NW Harris Co. welfare check leads to person's body found
A steamy day as cool fall weather is on temporary hold again
Astros arrive home after Game 5 victory over Red Sox
Man released from hospital sparks chase in stolen ambulance, HPD says
UH out, Rice in: 1 Houston school replaces another in the AAC
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
Show More
Ex-Minneapolis cop gets 57 months in killing of 911 caller
2022 Chevron Houston Marathon race crew volunteers needed
Trans-allied Netflix workers walk out over Dave Chappelle special
Older Americans lost $139M to romance scams in 2020
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
More TOP STORIES News