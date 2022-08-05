Woman accused of pointing gun after road rage crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun after a road rage incident in northwest Harris County on Thursday.

Pct. 4 deputies were called to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a road rage incident.

Deputies learned that the suspect reportedly struck the victim's vehicle and then pointed a firearm.

The victim gave deputies a description of the vehicle and suspect, and investigators were able to quickly locate her.

Tayshee Jackson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies recovered the firearm from inside her vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.