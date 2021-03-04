road rage

Woman grazed by bullet during Eastex Freeway road rage shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after she was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night during what police are calling a road rage shooting.

It happened on Eastex Freeway near Cavalcade around 10 p.m.

The woman was driving her pickup on the freeway when someone in another car drove next to her and began firing through her driver's side door, Houston police said.

She managed to drive home and call 911, according to officers. She was stable at a hospital, but the extent of the injuries wasn't known Thursday morning.

There was no description of the shooting suspect or vehicle believed to be involved.

Wednesday night's incident was the latest in a trend in violent incidents on Houston roads. Last year, there were 200 road rage incidents involving shootings in the first 10 months of 2020 compared to 150 in the same time the year before. That is a 30% increase. Those 200 incidents included six murders.

