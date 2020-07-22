Road rage investigated after man shot in SW Houston

Westside officers are at 9300 Ketchwood. Adult male was shot during a road rage near Kirkwood and Bissonnet. 202 pic.twitter.com/AXAy6F7IId — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been shot in what Houston police say was a road rage incident.Police said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 9300 block of Ketchwood, near Kirkwood and Bissonnet.Houston police did not immediately disclose the victim's condition, a suspect description, whether anyone is in custody, or what led up to the shooting.