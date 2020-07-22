Road rage investigated after man shot in SW Houston

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 9300 block of Ketchwood, near Kirkwood and Bissonnet.
Houston police did not immediately disclose the victim's condition, a suspect description, whether anyone is in custody, or what led up to the shooting.
Westside officers are at 9300 Ketchwood. Adult male was shot during a road rage near Kirkwood and Bissonnet. 202 pic.twitter.com/AXAy6F7IId— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.