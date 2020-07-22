road rage

Road rage investigated after man shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been shot in what Houston police say was a road rage incident.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 9300 block of Ketchwood, near Kirkwood and Bissonnet.

Houston police did not immediately disclose the victim's condition, a suspect description, whether anyone is in custody, or what led up to the shooting.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.
