Road construction worker killed while putting out cones on Crosby Fwy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A road construction worker died after he was hit by an SUV on the Crosby Freeway late Friday morning, authorities said.It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the US-90 Crosby Freeway feeder road near Beltway 8, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The worker was putting out safety cones on a freeway entrance ramp when the driver of a vehicle lost control and slammed into him, the sheriff's office said.It wasn't clear what caused the driver to lose control or the worker's identity. Video from Skyeye13 over the scene showed a damaged SUV off the feeder road that was wedged among trees. The condition of the driver wasn't known.