Weekend road closures: Lighter traffic expected due to school closures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect lighter traffic conditions going into next week, due to school closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. TxDOT had already scaled back roadwork in advance of the Spring Break holiday, but there are a few weekend closures.

SH-288:

All southbound lanes shut down at Beltway 8.

Friday 9:00 p.m.. - Saturday 10:00 a.m.

Detour: feeder

All northbound lanes shut down at Bellfort:
1:00 a.m.. - 5:00 a.m., Saturday and Sunday

Detour: feeder

IH-69 Southwest Freeway ramp downtown:
Southbound Connector Ramp to IH-45 Gulf Freeway

Closed on Saturday, March 14 from 6:00 a.m. to noon.

Detour: IH-69 southbound to SH-288 southbound. Exit Binz Rd./Calumet St. and U-turn. Continue to IH-45.

SH-288 ramp downtown:
Northbound connector ramp to IH-45 Gulf Freeway, total closure.

Closed on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m.. to 6:00 p.m.

Detour: IH-69 northbound to IH-10 westbound to IH-45 northbound

HCTRA Cash Lanes:
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris County Toll Road Authority is going hands-free and suspending cash toll collection. You can still drive through cash lanes, but you will need to pay your bill later at www.HCTRA.org/MissedAToll or an invoice will be sent to the owner of the vehicle. The $1.50 fee will be waived. EZ Tag customers should proceed as usual.

