Politics

Trump, GOP finalizing Republican National Convention plans

DES MOINES -- President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week's convention.

Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week's Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn't work.

The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.

While Democrats' mix of live and taped video roll call votes to officially nominate Biden drew widespread praise, Republicans will have conducted the formal vote in a small in-person session in Charlotte on Monday morning.

Still, the party plans to highlight each of its convention delegations in some format.

Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
Astros' Yordan Alvarez may be done for 2020, manager says
Mayor on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Need help? ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
Show More
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
More TOP STORIES News