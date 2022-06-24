Arts & Entertainment

'Be the best version of yourself.' Antetokounmpo family honors big dreams, hard work in movie 'Rise'

By George Pennacchio
Determination, dedication lead family to 'Rise'

The New Disney+ movie "Rise" tells the story of the improbable journey of a trio of NBA superstar brothers - Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

"If you think it's gonna be a basketball movie, you're dangerously misled!" laughed Alex.

"Rise" follows the Antetokounmpo family's path from Nigeria, to Greece and eventually to the NBA. But even as the brothers faced countless hardships, their parents embedded in them a deep sense of determination and dedication while never losing focus on the importance of family.

"Just believe in yourself and never lose hope," said Veronica Antetokounmpo. "Continue doing anything you believe in doing."

Giannis, who was drafted by Milwaukee in 2013 before going on to become a two-time NBA MVP, said the key is to "use your tools" to the best of your ability.

"For us it was basketball. Yours might be something else," said Giannis. "At the end of the day, be the best version of yourself and have hope that if you put in the work, you'll accomplish great things in life."

Uche and Ral Agada are brothers, and first time actors who were "drafted" to play Giannis and Thanasis. The actors' story was similar to the Antetokounmpos.

"That's how we started 10 years ago, we came to New York and got drafted," said Giannis. "And for them, this is where their journey begins. So I'm going to be rooting for them."

"Rise" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, June 24.

MORE | Real-life brothers portray true story of NBA's Antetokounmpo brothers in Disney+'s 'Rise'
The Antetokounmpo family and the cast, writer and director talk about the Disney+ movie "Rise."



Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
