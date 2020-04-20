Traffic

Rig drivers cause traffic delays during protest asking for "fair fees"on East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big rig drivers staged a protest along the East Loop southbound at Wallisville Road Monday afternoon, causing traffic to back up.

Drivers held a huge sign that reads, "We are the resistance. Honest prices on loads. Fair fees from insurance companies. Broker regulations."

A long line of trucks was stopped on the right side of the freeway, forcing police to shut down the freeway to traffic.

Traffic was diverted as 610 at McCarty was closed off due to the protest.
