SWAT standoff holds up student release at Fort Bend ISD elementary school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The release of Fort Bend ISD elementary students was delayed due to a SWAT scene nearby Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a scene in the 6200 block of Berkridge Drive, where they say a male suspect, possibly armed, was barricaded alone inside of a home.



Students at nearby Ridgegate Elementary School were originally placed on lockout.

After a short SWAT standoff, police say they were able to place the suspect in custody without incident.



Ridgegate Elementary School principal Marta Rivas sent parents the following message regarding the incident:

"The safety and security of our students is always top priority at Ridgegate. With that in mind, I want you to make you aware of a precautionary measure we took this afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., we received reports of a police investigation in the area that was unrelated to the school. We immediately contacted the FBISD Police Department, and per emergency procedures, the building was placed in a precautionary lockout. During this time, students were quickly brought into the building and we verified that all exterior doors were locked, allowing no visitors to enter.

Please know that all students and staff were safe and instruction continued as planned inside of the building. As an added precaution, Fort Bend ISD police sent additional officers to our campus to assist with dismissal today. Additionally, we held students who would normally walk in the direction of Berkridge, which is south of the school, until parents are able to pick them up. During dismissal, we received a report that the investigation had ended, and the lockout was lifted at approximately 3:45 p.m.

I commend our students on how well behaved they were during this situation, as it reinforces the importance of our emergency protocols and regular emergency drills. Thank you for your continued support, and should you have any questions, please contact me at (281) 634-4840."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyhoustonfort bend isdswat
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News