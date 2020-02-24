SWAT standoff holds up student release at Fort Bend ISD elementary school

HPD SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) & PIO responding to a scene in the 6200 block of Berkridge (southwest Houston) involving a male suspect, possibly armed, barricaded alone inside a house. The release of students at Ridgegate Elementary (FBISD) also being affected. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2020

Update: Suspect in custody without incident — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The release of Fort Bend ISD elementary students was delayed due to a SWAT scene nearby Monday afternoon.Police responded to a scene in the 6200 block of Berkridge Drive, where they say a male suspect, possibly armed, was barricaded alone inside of a home.Students at nearby Ridgegate Elementary School were originally placed on lockout.After a short SWAT standoff, police say they were able to place the suspect in custody without incident.