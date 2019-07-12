Ridgecrest Earthquake

Man reaches into fissure after earthquakes split the ground in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A Ridgecrest man assessing the damage in Kern County after two powerful earthquakes rocked the region used a giant stick to show the depth of a massive fissure.

Erik Catlin shared video on Facebook on July 8.

It shows him reaching into the crack with a long piece of wood to see if he could touch the bottom, but it was way too deep.

"So here's the deepest fissure I found today. It was deeper than I am tall. Wasn't about to try and test it though," Catlin posted on Facebook.

Aftershocks continue to rattle the Ridgecrest area after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit July 4 before a much larger 7.1 quake struck July 5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
Boy flees laundromat carrying little girl during Ridgecrest Earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News