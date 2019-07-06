Ridgecrest, California, earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5378681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video and photos from Ledesma Chiropractic in Ridgecrest show shaking and aftermath from Thursday's earthquake.

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A quake with a magnitude as large as 7.1 jolted much of California, cracked buildings, set fires, broke roads and caused several injuries, authorities and residents said.The quake - preceded by Thursday's 6.4-magnitude temblor in the Mojave Desert - was the largest Southern California temblor in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks.It hit at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit. But it was felt as far north as Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.See photos from the aftermath of the earthquakes in the gallery above.