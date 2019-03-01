Rideshare passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Clear Lake

Updated 30 minutes ago

A man had just gotten into an Uber or Lyft at the airport (police unsure of which rideshare it was), was a few miles from home, when he was killed by a drunk driver early this morn--according to HPD. Rideshare driver in bad shape in the hospital. #abc13 https://t.co/SPiQWljsJW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 1, 2019

AND THEN -- GET THIS -- *another* intoxicated driver slammed into two HPD cars while officers were investigating Highway 3 drunk driving scene. #abc13 https://t.co/SPiQWljsJW pic.twitter.com/edwHsTc6Uk — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured when two pickup trucks and a car collided overnight in the Clear Lake area.Police confirm that the car was a rideshare, but don't yet know if it was an Uber or Lyft.The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road.Authorities say the driver of a gray Dodge truck heading northbound on Galveston Road clipped the back end of a smaller, silver pickup truck, and kept going through the intersection. The Dodge then slammed into a car.The back passenger of that car died. Officials told ABC13 that the passenger had just been picked up from the airport and was almost home.The car's driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The driver of the Dodge was also taken to the hospital. Authorities say he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office says officials know where the driver was drinking and may go after more people for their role in the crash.The driver of the silver truck, who was not seriously injured, has been charged with DWI.While investigators were on the scene, a third suspected drunk driver crashed into two police cars. He was arrested.