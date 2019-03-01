Rideshare passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Clear Lake area

Rideshare passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Clear Lake area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured when two pickup trucks and a car collided overnight in the Clear Lake area.

Police confirm that the car was a rideshare, but don't yet know if it was an Uber or Lyft.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road.



Authorities say the driver of a large gray pickup truck heading northbound on Galveston Road clipped the back end of a smaller, silver pickup truck, and kept going through the intersection. The gray pickup then slammed into a car.

The back passenger of that car died. Officials told ABC13 that the passenger had just been picked up from the airport and was almost home.

The car's driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the gray pickup was also taken to the hospital, where he was tested for DUI.

Authorities say he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office says officials know where the driver was drinking and may go after more people for their role in the crash.
The driver of the silver truck, who was not seriously injured, was also arrested for DUI.



Galveston Road is closed in both directions between El Dorado Boulevard and Clear Lake City Boulevard. Police say drivers should expect it to be closed for several hours.

