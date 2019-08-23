Richwood baby flown to Houston hospital after near drowning

RICHWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Richwood baby is in a Houston hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub.Police say the 4-month-old baby was found unconscious just after 6 p.m. Thursday at a home on 100 Blue Jay Drive.A family member gave the baby CPR as they awaited the arrival of EMS.The baby was taken by Life Flight to Texas Medical Center in critical condition.We're told the baby is stable.Richwood is about an hour south of downtown Houston, near Lake Jackson.