Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County

Human trafficking investigators were among law enforcement outside a home for hours in Richmond, Fort Bend County on Thursday.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Human trafficking investigators were among law enforcement officials outside a home for hours in Richmond on Thursday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a woman was threatened with a gun and they classified it as an aggravated assault. The female victim was removed from the home and was with deputies. Officials said, in a statement, they were working to determine what led up to it.

Law enforcement was on scene from about 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

ABC13 crews on the scene saw SWAT team members with long guns enter the home on Monarch Forest Lane in the Walnut Creek neighborhood at about 2:20 p.m. after law enforcement repeatedly called out over a loud speaker, "Sheriff's office. Search warrant."

Crime scene units, detectives, human trafficking investigators, deputies and more were present throughout the day.

A man in handcuffs spoke with officials outside the home. It is unclear if he was being charged.

Shortly after, investigators looked through a car parked in the driveway and attempted to get inside another. They ended up towing the second car.

Neighbors said they have seen activity late at night at the one-story home. One of them said they noticed different people than normal at the home recently.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office would not give any additional information when asked and would not confirm that this involved human trafficking.

A sergeant on scene said they would be sending out additional information at some point.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.