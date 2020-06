Home on 21 acres in Richmond has its own beach and zipline

EMBED >More News Videos A historic mansion in Montrose has been brought back to life.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want a home that's basically your own private getaway, you may want to check out this house in Richmond.The home, or should we say, estate, sits on 21 acres and includes a private swimming lake with waterslide, beach and zipline, fire pit, resort-style pool with two sundecks and a rock slide.In case that's not enough, this paradise also has a 5-stall barn and 4-car garage, which the seller discloses is being used as a mancave.But we know you can't sleep outside. Though it seems there is certainly more than enough room to camp out, the home also has four bedrooms, plus a guest house with another three bedrooms.You can view the gated estate at 8333 Bois D'Arc Lane on the HAR website But you probably have one more question. What about the price?This private paradise was listed for a cool $5,000,000 in November 2019.As of June 18, the price has dropped to $4.8 million.