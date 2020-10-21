If your drive to work is along Richmond, there's a big project that may slow you down

The city of Houston is in the process of replacing asphalt and concrete pavement sections along the street to create a smoother road.
The roadwork spans from just west of Kirby Drive to Buffalo Speedway.
According to the public works department's website, this includes replacing damaged curbs, sidewalks, and storm inlets as necessary along the road.
Crews are mainly working throughout the day, so your best bet is to use alternate routes such as West Alabama, Westheimer, or even taking the freeway.
Work is expected to wrap up in the next week or two.
If you're interested in learning more about public works projects throughout the city, visit the city's website.
An interactive mapping tool allows you to search for a specific street, zip code or district and browse the list of projects in the area.
You can filter the search by type or status.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
