HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 13-year-old boy last seen a month ago on his birthday in northeast Houston.Richard Palmer, 13, was last seen on Feb. 9 in the 5500 block of Wipprecht Street.Richard is described as a white boy, 5 feet tall, and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.If you have any information about Richard's disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.