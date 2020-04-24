Retail to go: Rice Village stores start offering free curbside pickup

Retailers offering curbside service include Banana Republic, Beautique, Kendra Scott, Lily Rain, Mecox, Naked Natural, Soma and Tasc Performance.
WATCH: Retailers are opening and offering to-go services
Gap will continue fulfilling orders and shipping via United Postal Service from its store, the management company said, but it will provide curbside service at this time.
Gov. Abbott's April 17 executive order dictates that stores deliver items to customers' cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact.
"Our stores are all committed to following all the guidance and requirements for 6-foot social distancing, face coverings, hand washing and sanitizing, and 'contactless' curbside pickup," wrote AJ Coffee, Rice Village Management Company senior general manager, in an email. "As you already know, this Rice Village community of service-oriented retailers and restaurants want to bring their workers back, because they need to work."
The retail-to-go comes as the Village's restaurants have been open and providing curbside pickup over the last four weeks, including Black Walnut, Brown Bag Deli, D'Amico's, Hopdoddy, LePeep, Jason's Deli, Mendocino Farms, Politan Row, Prego, Shake Shack, Sixty Vines and Sweetgreen.
This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.