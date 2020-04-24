community strong

Retail to go: Rice Village stores start offering free curbside pickup

RICE VILLAGE -- As a result of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to allow "Retail-To-Go" beginning April 24, some retailers at Rice Village will be opening up to offer curbside service to customers, the shopping district's management company confirmed.

Retailers offering curbside service include Banana Republic, Beautique, Kendra Scott, Lily Rain, Mecox, Naked Natural, Soma and Tasc Performance.

WATCH: Retailers are opening and offering to-go services
EMBED More News Videos

Retail shops see slow first day as they open to-go services



Gap will continue fulfilling orders and shipping via United Postal Service from its store, the management company said, but it will provide curbside service at this time.

Gov. Abbott's April 17 executive order dictates that stores deliver items to customers' cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact.

"Our stores are all committed to following all the guidance and requirements for 6-foot social distancing, face coverings, hand washing and sanitizing, and 'contactless' curbside pickup," wrote AJ Coffee, Rice Village Management Company senior general manager, in an email. "As you already know, this Rice Village community of service-oriented retailers and restaurants want to bring their workers back, because they need to work."

The retail-to-go comes as the Village's restaurants have been open and providing curbside pickup over the last four weeks, including Black Walnut, Brown Bag Deli, D'Amico's, Hopdoddy, LePeep, Jason's Deli, Mendocino Farms, Politan Row, Prego, Shake Shack, Sixty Vines and Sweetgreen.

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonsmall businesscommunity strongcoronaviruscommunity impact newspaperretailshoppingcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Clear Lake senior home residents see loved ones in drive-by parade
Conroe ISD robotics team using 3D tech to create much-needed PPE
How Willie Nelson is helping Houstonians mask up
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
35th Houston virus death is 1st with no underlying health issues
Houston-area standouts still waiting to be called in NFL Draft
$17M 'worst-case scenario' medical shelter shutting down
Reservations filled up at restaurant reopen amid stay home order
Rosenberg police use thermal drone to capture suspects
Cool front overnight brings great weather this weekend
Show More
Gaido's in Galveston gives free meals to first responders
Texans make Tunsil highest paid lineman
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Clear Lake senior home residents see loved ones in drive-by parade
Here's when Texas governor sees salons opening back up
More TOP STORIES News