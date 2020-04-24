Retail to go: Rice Village stores start offering free curbside pickup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6127984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Retail shops see slow first day as they open to-go services

RICE VILLAGE -- As a result of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to allow "Retail-To-Go" beginning April 24, some retailers at Rice Village will be opening up to offer curbside service to customers, the shopping district's management company confirmed.Retailers offering curbside service include Banana Republic, Beautique, Kendra Scott, Lily Rain, Mecox, Naked Natural, Soma and Tasc Performance.Gap will continue fulfilling orders and shipping via United Postal Service from its store, the management company said, but it will provide curbside service at this time.Gov. Abbott's April 17 executive order dictates that stores deliver items to customers' cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact."Our stores are all committed to following all the guidance and requirements for 6-foot social distancing, face coverings, hand washing and sanitizing, and 'contactless' curbside pickup," wrote AJ Coffee, Rice Village Management Company senior general manager, in an email. "As you already know, this Rice Village community of service-oriented retailers and restaurants want to bring their workers back, because they need to work."The retail-to-go comes as the Village's restaurants have been open and providing curbside pickup over the last four weeks, including Black Walnut, Brown Bag Deli, D'Amico's, Hopdoddy, LePeep, Jason's Deli, Mendocino Farms, Politan Row, Prego, Shake Shack, Sixty Vines and Sweetgreen.