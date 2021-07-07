HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're looking for a Texas college or university where your education will come with an impressive paycheck, look no further than Houston's Rice University.
A new study from the personal financial website SmartAsset shows the average starting salary for a newly minted Rice grad with a bachelor's degree stands at $72,400. No other college or university in Texas passes the $70,000 mark for starting salaries.
A report from PayScale.com indicates the $72,400 average salary for a Rice grad ranks 39th in the nation. Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, claims the No. 1 spot ($91,400).
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
This Houston university pays best for new graduates, says new report
RICE UNIVERSITY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News