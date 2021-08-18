rice university

Prestigious Houston university declared No. 7 in the nation and best in Texas by new study

EMBED <>More Videos

Rice University announces student body expansion

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's acclaimed and much-ballyhooed "Ivy League of the South" bastion of higher learning has once again secured serious bragging rights.

Rice University has been ranked as the seventh-best college in the U.S. and the best college in Texas.

The accolades come courtesy of Niche.com, which has just released its latest college rankings. Niche's survey relies on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with analysis of more than 1,000 U.S. universities, along with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrice universityeducationtexas newscollegecollege student
RICE UNIVERSITY
Rice now part of great college conference realignment of 2021
Rice University named 1 of the greatest schools in US in new report
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
Rice discovers COVID false positives after shifting classes online
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News