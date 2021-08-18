Prestigious Houston university declared No. 7 in the nation and best in Texas by new study

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's acclaimed and much-ballyhooed "Ivy League of the South" bastion of higher learning has once again secured serious bragging rights.
Rice University has been ranked as the seventh-best college in the U.S. and the best college in Texas.
The accolades come courtesy of Niche.com, which has just released its latest college rankings. Niche's survey relies on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with analysis of more than 1,000 U.S. universities, along with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents.
