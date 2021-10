Prestigious Houston university declared No. 7 in the nation and best in Texas by new study

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's acclaimed and much-ballyhooed "Ivy League of the South" bastion of higher learning has once again secured serious bragging rights.has been ranked as the seventh-best college in the U.S. and the best college in Texas.The accolades come courtesy of Niche.com, which has just released its latest college rankings . Niche's survey relies on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with analysis of more than 1,000 U.S. universities, along with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents.