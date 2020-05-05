Education

Rice University history professor wins Pulitzer Prize

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rice University professor is now a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Caleb McDaniel, an associate professor of history, won the 2020 award in the subject for his book "Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America."

His book recounts the previously little-known story of Henrietta Wood, who survived enslavement twice. Thirty years after she was first freed, she won the largest known financial settlement awarded by a U.S. court in restitution for slavery.

McDaniel is the first Rice faculty member to ever take home the honor.

"This is a tremendous and well-earned recognition for Caleb McDaniel and his spectacular and important book, 'Sweet Taste of Liberty,'" said Rice President David Leebron. "Caleb is not only an outstanding scholar who we're grateful to have at Rice, but also a faculty member who contributes in every possible way to the success of our students and our university."

McDaniel is also the incoming chair of the Department of History.

For more background on his book, visit this page on the Rice University website.
