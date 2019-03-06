Rice School teacher accused of touching young students

EMBED <>More Videos

One student told her mother that teacher Jude Obinyan allegedly touched her when she was just 9 years old.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a teacher at the Rice School has been accused of indecency with a student.

Jude Obinyan has been a teacher at the school for 21 years.

According to charging documents, Obinyan was accused of having sexual contact with a student in April 2017.

RELATED: Texas tops nation in teacher sex cases

A second student also told her mother Obinyan allegedly touched her when she was just 9 years old.

Obinyan has been charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

We reached out to HISD for a mugshot. The district refused, but did not explain why they were denying our request.

But, HISD did release this statement to ABC13 Eyewitness News on Wednesday:
This is a personnel matter and the Houston Independent School District is not commenting at this time.

SEE ALSO: Teacher-student sex relationship case data over 5 years
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstontexas newsindecent exposureimproper relationship with studentschoolsex crimesstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-pilot, says Air Force officer raped her
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Show More
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
North Korea said to be rebuilding structures at rocket site
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Dean resigns over school's choice to not allow Chick-Fil-A
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News