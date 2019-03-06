Rice School teacher accused of touching young students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a teacher at the Rice School has been accused of indecency with a student.
Jude Obinyan has been a teacher at the school for 21 years.
According to charging documents, Obinyan was accused of having sexual contact with a student in April 2017.
A second student also told her mother Obinyan allegedly touched her when she was just 9 years old.
Obinyan has been charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.
He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
We reached out to HISD for a mugshot. The district refused, but did not explain why they were denying our request.
But, HISD did release this statement to ABC13 Eyewitness News on Wednesday:
This is a personnel matter and the Houston Independent School District is not commenting at this time.
