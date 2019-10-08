Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal of a southwest Houston public school warned parents about the brief abduction and robbery of one of their students.

The principal of The Rice School issued a letter to parents about the incident Monday morning.

The letter said that a student was walking to his bus stop on Sorsby Way in southeast Houston when he was briefly abducted by two males in a black vehicle who displayed a weapon and took the student's cell phone before pushing him out of a car on E. Orem Dr.

HISD police are investigating the incident.

The Rice School is a K-8 magnet school for Spanish and technolog located near Kirby at N. Braeswood.

