Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal of a southwest Houston public school warned parents about the brief abduction and robbery of one of their students.
The principal of The Rice School issued a letter to parents about the incident Monday morning.
The letter said that a student was walking to his bus stop on Sorsby Way in southeast Houston when he was briefly abducted by two males in a black vehicle who displayed a weapon and took the student's cell phone before pushing him out of a car on E. Orem Dr.
HISD police are investigating the incident.
The Rice School is a K-8 magnet school for Spanish and technolog located near Kirby at N. Braeswood.
