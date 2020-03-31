Science

Rice University team develops game-changing device to fight coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas -- Each day, Dr. Matthew Wettergreen and the small team at the Rice University's Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen work to solve worldwide problems. Now, the deft unit, part of Rice's Brown School of Engineering, is heeding one of the globe's biggest calls.

With the United States, Italy, China, and indeed, most of the world in desperate need of ventilators to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rice's Design Kitchen has crafted an ingenious, and inexpensive, solution. The group conceived of, built, and tested a fully functioning, automated bag valve mask - or, a BVM - in less than two weeks. The Design Kitchen's product can be built for around $300; the team plans to release design blueprints free of charge for use around the world.

The Design Kitchen, which is made up of faculty and students, is teaming up with Canadian global health design firm, Metric Technologies, to finalize a prototype by the end of the month.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonhealthrice universitytexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemicsciencecovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News