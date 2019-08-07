$8,000 reward offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has raised the reward for one of the most wanted sex offenders.
On Wednesday, DPS announced the reward increase for 47-year-old Leonard Dee Taylor of Houston.
Taylor is wanted for failure to comply with his sex offender registration requirements and parole violation. His reward has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his arrest during the month of August.
Officials say Taylor has been wanted for more than a year. In April 2018, his last address was in Houston. Taylor also has ties to Bowie County and Louisiana.
In 2003, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.
Taylor is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing 150 pounds and having tattoos on top of both of his hands.
If you have any information about Taylor's whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the DPS website.
