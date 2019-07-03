Reward offered for 'kidnapped' Wharton mannequin

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wharton Police need your help in a bizarre kidnapping case.

Wikki Wanda, the spokes-mannequin for the Wikki Wikki Hawaii Shave Ice and Java Hut, was stolen from the snack bar's deck Sunday night.

She was last seen in a blonde wig, wearing a shirt covered in American flags and a red skirt.

Wharton Police posted on Facebook that there is a cash reward for anyone who can lead them to Wanda.



MORE MANNEQUIN SHENANIGANS:
Man displays nude mannequins after fence dispute with neighbor
EMBED More News Videos

Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.



Man used mannequin as phony passenger in HOV lane
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a man tried to get away with using a phony passenger to drive in an HOV lane on the LIE.



Police use mannequins in uniform to stop speeding drivers
EMBED More News Videos

Police use mannequins in uniform to stop speeding drivers

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whartontheftfunny photos
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News