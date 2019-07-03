Reward offered for 'kidnapped' Wharton mannequin

Wikki Wanda, the spokes-mannequin for the Wikki Wikki Hawaii Shave Ice and Java Hut, was stolen from the snack bar's deck Sunday night.
She was last seen in a blonde wig, wearing a shirt covered in American flags and a red skirt.
Wharton Police posted on Facebook that there is a cash reward for anyone who can lead them to Wanda.
MORE MANNEQUIN SHENANIGANS:
Man displays nude mannequins after fence dispute with neighbor
Man used mannequin as phony passenger in HOV lane
Police use mannequins in uniform to stop speeding drivers