Reward offered for 'kidnapped' Wharton mannequin

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wharton Police need your help in a bizarre kidnapping case.Wikki Wanda, the spokes-mannequin for the Wikki Wikki Hawaii Shave Ice and Java Hut, was stolen from the snack bar's deck Sunday night.She was last seen in a blonde wig, wearing a shirt covered in American flags and a red skirt.Wharton Police posted on Facebook that there is a cash reward for anyone who can lead them to Wanda.