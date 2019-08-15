Reward increased for information on 84-year-old Korean war veteran's killer in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- One year after a Korean war veteran was shot and killed while on a morning walk, authorities are increasing the reward to find his killer.On Aug. 15, 2018, 84-year-old Sam Wingate was walking with another man along the 9600 block of Pinehurst in Baytown near Highway 146 around 6:30 a.m.Police say the shooter was in a light-colored, four-door sedan with a missing front license plate.The day after Wingate was shot, detectives released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle in hopes that it would lead to an arrest.An earlier award of $5,000 increased to $20,000 when police were joined by Wingate's children who pleaded for the public's help.Baytown police say the reward has increased again. They're planning on releasing new information about the investigation at 3 p.m.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at 281-420-7181 or contact Baytown CrimeStoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).