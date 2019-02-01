Reward increased for information in Fort Bend County teen's death

Reward increased for information in 17-year-old's death

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers will announce an increased reward Friday in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old found in Fort Bend County.

Jason Montes was found dead in a pond last week, with a gunshot wound to the back.

Some students walking home from George Bush High School discovered his partially-clothed body last Thursday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers are having a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the investigation.

Montes' family is expected to attend.
