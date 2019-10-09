amber alert

Reward grows to $50K in search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- The reward for information leading to the return of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez has jumped to more than $50,000.

Despite the efforts of hundreds of police officers and scores of tips, investigators say they still have no strong leads in the search for Dulce.

The 5-year-old girl vanished from Bridgeton City Park in Bridgeton, New Jersey on the afternoon of September 16.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey State Police Unions announced they are offering an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Dulce.

In a news conference last week, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb McRae continued asking for tips and for anyone with information to come forward.

More than 300 officers, along with dive teams, have been helping in the search.

LISTEN: 'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have released the emotional 911 calls as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 3, 2019.



Investigators have tracked down sex offenders to account for their whereabouts at the time Dulce went missing, McRae said. They have checked out more than 500 vehicles so far in this investigation.

The prosecutor also pointed out that the description of a red van possibly involved, along with that of a man who reportedly led Dulce away, was given by a young child.

However, McRae said none of those details are being ruled out.
She asked the public to continue to be vigilant and report any tips as the search for Dulce goes on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.
