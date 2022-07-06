bar

Neighborhood favorite Montrose sports bar announces last call after 8 years

By Eric Sandler
MONTROSE, Texas -- A Montrose sports bar has issued its last call. Revelry on Richmond will close on July 31.

Revelry owner Ted Baker has decided not to renew his lease on the bar's space at 1613 Richmond Ave. Instead, he'll concentrate his efforts on Pennywhistle Pub, an Irish pub which is located near Revelry, and Bobcat Teddy's, an ice house-style bar in the Heights.

"We'd like to thank our property manager Braun Enterprises and our loyal customers for making Revelry a huge success," Baker said in a statement. "The neighborhood embraced us, and we thrived for eight years. There were plenty of great times with an eclectic mix of people, and we look forward to continuing serving this area next door."

