ANDERSON TWP., Ohio --Family members are horrified after finding out their loved one was dead for two weeks before anyone discovered him at the retirement community where he was living.
"No family member should hear something like 'your brother has been dead for two weeks in an apartment,'" said Martha McKee, sister of Paul Patterson, 77.
McKee told WCPO-TV that the coroner said her brother's body had been decomposing for two weeks before anyone at the assisted living facility realized he was dead.
Patterson moved to the facility after suffering a stroke.
It wasn't until a resident complained about a foul odor coming from Patterson's apartment that someone discovered the man was dead.
Management at SEM Manor, where Patterson lived, would not comment on the situation.