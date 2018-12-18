Retired police officer rescues toddler from busy street

Newly released dashcam video out of California shows a toddler playing in the middle of the road with no parents in sight.Luckily, a retired police officer spotted the toddler and rescued him."Ok, there's a little baby boy," retired police officer Darryl Pang said.The toddler was found unsupervised and steps away from the path of several cars.Pang recorded the frightful incident on his dashcam Saturday.Pang said he made a quick U-turn when he spotted the boy near a gutter alone with his ball by his side."I was waiting for a parent to come running up. I honked the horn, and saw a bunch of parents off to the side. I didn't want to scare the kid," said Pang.As Pang inched his car closer, the boy began to move, picking up his ball just as a driver sped by.The toddler bounced the ball and kicked it as Pang came into view. He motioned for cars to stop and picked up the boy, who made it to the center of the road. Still, there was no parent in sight."I'm actually thinking that at any moment a parent is going to come running up, because that's what usually happens," said Pang.Once the boy was safe in Pang's arms, a man walked out to the street. He stretched out his arms for the child, mumbled something that Pang didn't hear, waved and went back to the park. As Pang, got back in the car he had a big sigh of relief."We were taught a thousand years ago in high school about the little kid chasing the ball in the street. It still happens," said Pang.