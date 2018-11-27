Retired HPD detective helps find man's stolen trailer

Private investigator and retired Houston Police Department detective helps find man's stolen trailer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"The story was compelling," said Mark Stephens.

Stephens, a private investigator and retired Houston Police Department detective, was touched by Ruben's story last week when his truck and trailer, along with his landscaping equipment, were stolen. He was pleading for help so he could get back to work and pay for his son's heart medication.

Eyewitness News viewers pulled through and he got a new trailer and tools, but Stephens still wanted to help him somehow.

"I can go find his car, I'll do that," he said.

Stephens went to work, and sure enough, he found Ruben's red truck.

"It was at an apartment complex in the Fifth Ward," he said. "It was just parked there. It was all in one piece. It hadn't been stripped or anything."

Stephens called HPD and the truck was hauled away.

"It should be a good start going into Christmas. He can start working again. I think that's great news," he said.

The former HPD detective may have retired, but he will never stop working for his community.

"Even though I'm not a police officer anymore, I'm not going to stop. There are bad guys out there that need to be caught. I will do my part," he said.

Equipment business donates new landscaping tools after man's livelihood stolen
