A retired sheriff's deputy was shot and killed, allegedly by his own son. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Meadow Hill Court in Spring.The victim is a near 30-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He retired in 2017, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Sheriff Gonzalez says the retired deputy's son, who is in his 20's, called 911 to report he had shot his father.Neighbors say there have been several run-ins involving that retired deputy, and some are not surprised by the violence."It was some type of disturbance going on, possibly involving the deceased male and the female that were in the residence," said Sheriff Gonzalez. "We are still trying to piece all that together."Detectives placed the son in custody shortly after arriving at the scene. His mother is also being questioned about the events that led up to the shooting.Officials say they are investigating allegations of domestic violence happening at the hands of the victim toward family members.Officials have not released the name of the victim, or the name of his son.As for criminal charges, the sheriff says that will be up to the district attorney or possibly grand jury to determine.