Business

The 'Texas restaurant promise' aimed at helping slow spread of COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the last two weeks, several Houston restaurants announced temporary closures due to employees contracting COVID-19.

However, restaurants are not obligated to close or required to tell the public someone at their establishment tested positive.

Kelsey Erickson Streufert, the vice president of government relations and advocacy for the Texas Restaurant Association, said many restaurant owners are going above and beyond the state's minimum health requirements and publicly announcing any positive test results for transparency reasons.

"The CDC specifically says that a business will rarely need to close down for an extended amount of time for a COVID case," Erickson said. "It's really just about getting that thorough cleaning and disinfection, which, of course, restaurants and businesses can do at night when they are closed anyway, then again to make sure all their employees are screened so that way, anyone with any kind of symptoms either has to quarantine or get tested."

She said restaurants are regulated by its local health department and inspected regularly. The Texas Restaurant Association also released guidelines called, 'The Texas Restaurant Promise.'

It's a sign owners can post at the entrance of their restaurant showing what the staff is doing to meet the health and safety standards, which is based off CDC recommendations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
Officials say unemployed Texans will have to look for work
'Pose' star Hailie Sahar breaks silence about molestation at ABC13 town hall
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Heavy rain has cleared out, here's where we'll see more
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence in ABC13 town hall
Show More
5 things to know about 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' coming to Houston
How to stay healthy when Saharan dust cloud enters Houston
United Memorial Medical Center adds more beds for COVID-19 patients
Texas Medical Center says hospitals will have enough beds
Mary Lou Retton remembers her time in the Olympics
More TOP STORIES News