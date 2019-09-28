Restaurant owner in Utah sprays cigarette smoker with fire extinguisher

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) -- A man smoking a cigarette in Utah was shocked when a restaurant owner used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The owner in Salt Lake City sprayed Jon Bird in the face for smoking outside the restaurant.

The man says he's had health problems ever since and now, he's suing.

"I don't get headaches and I have had a headache ever since," the man smoking the cigarette said.

"We think it is totally inappropriate for a local business owner to take the law into his own hands and be the judge, the jury, and give a verdict and executioner all at one time," an attorney said.

The restaurant owner, Alex Jamison, apologized on Facebook and said he didn't mean to cause harm or pain.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahcigarettesrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Woman douses man with gasoline during attempt to steal her car
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Show More
Woman hit and killed by driver overnight near North Loop
Person in wheelchair hit by car near Montrose Friday night
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Neighbor tried to save deputy who was shot to death
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
More TOP STORIES News