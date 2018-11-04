Officer involved in crash while responding to emergency call

EMBED </>More Videos

According to police, an officer en route to an emergency call ended up hitting another vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An officer heading to an emergency call ended up crashing with another vehicle Sunday morning at the North Loop and Yale.

According to police, the officer had his lights and sirens going at the time and told officials he had to swerve to miss a car but ended up colliding with another vehicle.

The two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say another patrol car was also hit down the highway, but it is unknown how it happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashaccidentpolice officerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
2 teens and stepfather found dead in Katy, sheriff says
Two on the run after officer involved shooting in San Jacinto Co.
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Search for boyfriend of woman found at apartment complex: HPD
Police:Teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Store clerk shot and killed at Alief food store: Police
Show More
2 dead, 1 injured in crashes during Lone Star Rally in Galveston
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Robot helps student battling cancer attend class
Police search for suspect accused of fatal shooting in broad daylight
More News