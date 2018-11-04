HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An officer heading to an emergency call ended up crashing with another vehicle Sunday morning at the North Loop and Yale.
According to police, the officer had his lights and sirens going at the time and told officials he had to swerve to miss a car but ended up colliding with another vehicle.
The two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say another patrol car was also hit down the highway, but it is unknown how it happened.