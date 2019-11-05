Resisting arrest charge dismissed against HPD officer

CASE DISMISSED: Charges have been dropped against #HPD officer Adrian Ross. A judge found no probable cause. Ross is still relieved of duty, per @houstonpolice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges were dismissed against a Houston police officer who was arrested outside of a Midtown bar last month.Adrian Ross, 27, was charged with resisting arrest in connection with an incident on Oct. 16.According to court records, Ross refused to leave Belle Station on W. Gray while stating he was a Houston police officer.A Harris County Sheriff's deputy, in uniform and working an extra job at the bar, told him to leave and that he had had too much to drink. When Ross did not comply, the deputy asked for his HPD identification.Court records say when he did not fully show it, the deputy tried to detain him. Ross allegedly refused to be handcuffed and the confrontation turned physical.In court records, the arresting deputy wrote that Ross told him, "You ain't (expletive). You a deputy. I'm the police. Y'all ain't the police. I am."The dismissal filed on Oct. 28 showed the judge did not find probable cause to move forward with the case.On Tuesday, Houston Police Department told ABC13 Ross remains relieved of duty with pay.Ross first began working with HPD in September 2018. He was assigned to the South Central Patrol division.