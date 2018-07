Residents of a nursing home in The Woodlands are slowly returning after evacuating due to a fire.Firefighters say a pile of burning rags in the kitchen of the Regent Care Nursing Home filled the building with heavy smoke.Crews quickly extinguished the fire.According to officials, about 100 residents were taken outside as the smoke cleared, but none of them needed medical care.Firefighters have not said how the stack of rags caught on fire.