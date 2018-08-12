A Houston homeowners association is warning pet owners to keep their furry ones safe after two cats were recently mutilated.According to an email from the association of a Memorial-area neighborhood, the cats were found in late July and early August.Harris County Constable Precinct 5, is working to investigate the incidents.The homeowners association suggest owners do not allow their pet to leave the house alone and to be vigilant of them.Anyone with information or security footage in regards to these cases is urged to contact Houston police or the Harris County Constable's office.