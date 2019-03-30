Crime & Safety

Body of man found wrapped in front of Galveston home, police say

Police say the body appeared to have been wrapped in a rug and plastic.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Galveston are investigating after the body of a man was found wrapped in front of a home.

Galveston PD said they responded around 7:08 a.m. Saturday at the 3800 block of Avenue P1/2. Police say the body was found on a sidewalk by a resident who had walked outside of her house.

Authorities have closed off Avenue P 1/2 between 37th and 39th Street, and expanded the crime scene to include an alleyway behind P 1/2.

The victim is described to be a black male, approximately 50 years of age. He remains unidentified.

Anyone missing a family member who fits the description is asked to call the Galveston Police Department. at 409-765-3778.
